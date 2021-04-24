 Skip to main content
MCC baseball sweeps Vernon in double dip
The McLennan Community College baseball team swept a doubleheader versus Vernon College on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the opener, 10-0, then claimed the nightcap, 12-2.

With the two wins, MCC (28-16, 17-7 in conference) posted four wins over Vernon in the week, including a doubleheader sweep at Vernon on Wednesday.

MCC pitcher Brady Rose gave up just two Vernon hits in the opening game, which the Highlanders won in a five-inning run-rule. Rose struck out six and didn’t walk anybody.

Highlanders’ Miguel Santos, Mason Greer and Chase Brown each had two RBIs to supply the offense to back Rose.

Will Carsten pitched five innings, holding Vernon to two runs on five hits in the second game, for the win in the nightcap.

MCC’s Garrett Martin tripled in the bottom of the first inning to score Santos and set the tone in the second game. Dominic Tamez added a run-scoring double that fueled a three-run rally in the bottom of the third.

MCC’s season continues when it hosts Blinn College at 2 p.m. on Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

