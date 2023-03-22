VERNON — The No. 6 McLennan Community College baseball team unleashed its bats to sweep a doubleheader against Vernon College, 15-4 and 16-5, on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first game, Ty Johnson, Cole Dillon and Britton Moore collected three hits apiece to give plenty of support for winning pitcher Will Clements.

The Highlanders (19-7) scored multiple runs in four innings, including three in the first, two in the second, six in the fourth and four in the sixth in the run-rule win.

In the second game, Dillon, Karson Krowka and Aidan Kuni slugged homers with Blake Hansen picking up the win for the Highlanders. Once again, the Highlanders recorded a run-rule win with three runs in the first, five in the third and fourth innings, and three in the fifth.