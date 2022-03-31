MCC baseball sweeps Weatherford to go to 9-1 in conference

The beat goes on for the third-ranked McLennan baseball team. And as beats go, it’s a pretty funky groove.

MCC swept a pair of games from visiting Weatherford on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark to improve to 9-1 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play. The Highlanders rode the strong right arm of Will Carsten to a 3-1 win in the opener, then captured an 11-3 run-rule win in the nightcap.

Carsten, a 6-foot-7 freshman out of San Antonio Reagan High School, hurled six scoreless innings to open MCC’s Game 1 triumph. He improved to 4-1 on the season and lowered his season ERA to a sparkling 1.48.

Weatherford starter Adrian Siravo kept MCC (23-6-1 overall) from scoring until the fourth. That’s when Cole Fontenelle doubled and promptly scored on a Katcher Halligan single. The Highlanders stretched the gap to 3-0 in the sixth on Fontenelle’s two-run home run, extending his team lead to five.

The Coyotes (21-12, 6-8) broke up the shutout in the seventh, but freshman Nick Greaney closed out the game for his first save of the year for the Highlanders.

In the second game, Ty Johnson went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as the Highlanders padded their batting averages. Cole Dillon went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Hunter Grimes drove in three runs in the MCC win, which featured a five-run fourth inning and a four-run seventh.

Devin Bennett notched the win on the mound to improve to 4-1 on the year.

The Highlanders and Coyotes will wrap up the four-game series Saturday in Weatherford, with a noon first pitch for the opening game.