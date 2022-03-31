 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC baseball sweeps Weatherford to go to 9-1 in conference

  • 0

The beat goes on for the third-ranked McLennan baseball team. And as beats go, it’s a pretty funky groove.

MCC swept a pair of games from visiting Weatherford on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark to improve to 9-1 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play. The Highlanders rode the strong right arm of Will Carsten to a 3-1 win in the opener, then captured an 11-3 run-rule win in the nightcap.

Carsten, a 6-foot-7 freshman out of San Antonio Reagan High School, hurled six scoreless innings to open MCC’s Game 1 triumph. He improved to 4-1 on the season and lowered his season ERA to a sparkling 1.48.

Weatherford starter Adrian Siravo kept MCC (23-6-1 overall) from scoring until the fourth. That’s when Cole Fontenelle doubled and promptly scored on a Katcher Halligan single. The Highlanders stretched the gap to 3-0 in the sixth on Fontenelle’s two-run home run, extending his team lead to five.

The Coyotes (21-12, 6-8) broke up the shutout in the seventh, but freshman Nick Greaney closed out the game for his first save of the year for the Highlanders.

People are also reading…

In the second game, Ty Johnson went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as the Highlanders padded their batting averages. Cole Dillon went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Hunter Grimes drove in three runs in the MCC win, which featured a five-run fourth inning and a four-run seventh.

Devin Bennett notched the win on the mound to improve to 4-1 on the year.

The Highlanders and Coyotes will wrap up the four-game series Saturday in Weatherford, with a noon first pitch for the opening game.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC softball sweeps LSU-Eunice

MCC softball sweeps LSU-Eunice

EUNICE, La. — The McLennan Community College softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader versus LSU-Eunice, winning the opener, 6-5, in eight …

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert