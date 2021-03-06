 Skip to main content
MCC baseball swings past Frank Phillips, 6-1
The McLennan Community College baseball team won the finale of a three-game series versus Frank Phillips College, 6-1, on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Highlanders pitcher Will Carsten posted a solid outing, striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings, while holding the Plainsmen to a run on four hits.

MCC got on the board quickly as Garrett Martin hit a three-run home run that scored Izzy Lopez and Miguel Santos in the bottom of the first. Martin finished with four RBIs on the afternoon as he singled to score Mason Greer in the bottom of the fifth.

Jack Williams relieved Carsten in the sixth and pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball for the Highlanders to earn the save.

MCC (7-7) snapped a four-game skid with the win. The Highlanders lost two games against Frank Phillips on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC’s season continues with a neutral site game versus San Jacinto College-North on Monday at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches.

