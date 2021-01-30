MCC baseball tallies 30 runs in 2 wins at Tourney of Champions

HOUSTON — The McLennan Community College baseball team woke up its bats and cruised to a pair of victories on Saturday at the San Jacinto Tournaments of Champions.

The Highlanders (3-1) run-ruled Howard Junior College, 13-3, in the first game of the day, then capped the weekend by hammering San Jacinto Junior College, 17-8, on Saturday afternoon.

MCC dropped the first game of the tournament against Alvin College on Friday. But the Highlanders bounced back to claim a 3-1 win over Odessa College in a game that finished after the Tribune-Herald’s press time on Friday night.

On Saturday, Miguel Santos got MCC going with a leadoff home run versus Howard. Highlanders catcher Dominic Tamez followed with another homer later in the first, scoring Mason Greer and setting the tone for the offense.

MCC scored in every at bat of a contest that finished after the Highlanders retired Howard in the top of the fifth. Greer and Garrett Martin each went three for four at the plate and Martin rang up a team-high six RBIs. MCC’s Will Carsten pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs, to earn the win.