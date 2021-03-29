 Skip to main content
MCC baseball thumps Wharton, 18-5
MCC baseball thumps Wharton, 18-5

The McLennan baseball team erupted for 18 runs as it cruised past Wharton County Junior College, 18-5, on Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The top two hitters in the MCC lineup, Miguel Santos and Mason Greer, each drove in five runs and Dominic Tamez had 4 RBIs to lead the prolific Highlanders offense. Greer hit a pair of home runs and Santos and Tamez each had one.

MCC’s Jack Williams pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

The Highlanders (17-12) continue their season with a doubleheader versus Hill College back at Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday.

