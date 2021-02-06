 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC baseball wins 2 of 4 in Midland-Odessa trip
0 comments

MCC baseball wins 2 of 4 in Midland-Odessa trip

{{featured_button_text}}
Mitch Thompson MCC (copy) (copy)

MCC baseball coach Mitch Thompson talks to his team after a preseason practice at Bosque River Ballpark. 

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

The McLennan Community College baseball team traveled to the Permian Basin region of West Texas and split four games against Midland College and Odessa College on Friday and Saturday.

The Highlanders won the nightcap of a doubleheader against Odessa, 11-3, in eight innings, to earn the split on Saturday evening at Wrangler Field.

Odessa won the opening game, 3-1, in seven innings.

MCC (5-3) erupted for five runs in the top of the fourth inning in its win against Odessa. The Highlanders scored on a pair of Wrangler balks, an RBI single by Garrett Martin and a sacrifice fly by Mason Greer. The rally boosted the Highlanders to an 8-0 lead.

That was plenty of run support for MCC starting pitcher Will Carsten, who held the Wranglers to one unearned run in five innings of work.

Greer added a three-run home run in the top of the eighth to help MCC secure a run-rule victory and upped his total to 4 RBIs in the nightcap.

The Highlanders split a doubleheader at Midland College on Friday. MCC dropped the opener, 6-5, but bounced back for a 9-5 victory in the nightcap.

Highlander hitters Dominic Tamez, Martin and Greer all collected two hits in the win over Midland. Riggs Threadgill held the Chaps to one run as he worked into the sixth inning and earned the win for MCC. He struck out two and didn’t walk any batters while scattering three hits.

The Highlanders play their home opener on Friday when they host Wharton County Junior College in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at Bosque River Ballpark.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert