MCC baseball wins 2 of 4 in Midland-Odessa trip

The McLennan Community College baseball team traveled to the Permian Basin region of West Texas and split four games against Midland College and Odessa College on Friday and Saturday.

The Highlanders won the nightcap of a doubleheader against Odessa, 11-3, in eight innings, to earn the split on Saturday evening at Wrangler Field.

Odessa won the opening game, 3-1, in seven innings.

MCC (5-3) erupted for five runs in the top of the fourth inning in its win against Odessa. The Highlanders scored on a pair of Wrangler balks, an RBI single by Garrett Martin and a sacrifice fly by Mason Greer. The rally boosted the Highlanders to an 8-0 lead.

That was plenty of run support for MCC starting pitcher Will Carsten, who held the Wranglers to one unearned run in five innings of work.

Greer added a three-run home run in the top of the eighth to help MCC secure a run-rule victory and upped his total to 4 RBIs in the nightcap.

The Highlanders split a doubleheader at Midland College on Friday. MCC dropped the opener, 6-5, but bounced back for a 9-5 victory in the nightcap.