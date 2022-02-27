MCC baseball wins double dip versus Hutchinson

The McLennan Community College baseball team swept a doubleheader versus Hutchinson Community College on Sunday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders shut out Hutchinson in the opener, 8-0, then claimed the nightcap, 5-2.

MCC’s Will Carsten threw a complete-game one-hitter in the shutout win to start the day. Carsten struck out 11 and didn’t walk anybody to earn the victory in the seven-inning contest.

The Highlanders scored all the runs they needed in the first two innings of the first game. Hunter Grimes and Hank Bard led the way as they each hit RBI doubles in the bottom of the second.

MCC rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth to win the second game. Cole Fontenellse blasted a grand slam to do all of the damage, scoring Izzy Lopez, Hunger Grimes and Ty Johnson.

