 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC baseball wins double dip versus Hutchinson
0 Comments

MCC baseball wins double dip versus Hutchinson

  • 0

The McLennan Community College baseball team swept a doubleheader versus Hutchinson Community College on Sunday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders shut out Hutchinson in the opener, 8-0, then claimed the nightcap, 5-2.

MCC’s Will Carsten threw a complete-game one-hitter in the shutout win to start the day. Carsten struck out 11 and didn’t walk anybody to earn the victory in the seven-inning contest.

The Highlanders scored all the runs they needed in the first two innings of the first game. Hunter Grimes and Hank Bard led the way as they each hit RBI doubles in the bottom of the second.

MCC rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth to win the second game. Cole Fontenellse blasted a grand slam to do all of the damage, scoring Izzy Lopez, Hunger Grimes and Ty Johnson.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC men's golf third at Rockwind
Mcc

MCC men's golf third at Rockwind

The McLennan Community College men's golf team finished third at the Rockwind Invitational at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert