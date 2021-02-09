MCC baseball's Carsten earns Pitcher of the Week honor

McLennan Community College pitcher Will Carsten was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
Carsten, a freshman from San Antonio, struck out seven with no walks as he held Odessa College to no earned runs in five innings on Saturday, helping the Highlanders pick up an 8-3 victory at Wrangler Field.
Carsten improved to 2-0 on the season, adding the win over Odessa to his opening-weekend victory over Howard College.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.