 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC baseball's Carsten earns Pitcher of the Week honor
0 comments

MCC baseball's Carsten earns Pitcher of the Week honor

{{featured_button_text}}

McLennan Community College pitcher Will Carsten was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

Carsten, a freshman from San Antonio, struck out seven with no walks as he held Odessa College to no earned runs in five innings on Saturday, helping the Highlanders pick up an 8-3 victory at Wrangler Field.

Carsten improved to 2-0 on the season, adding the win over Odessa to his opening-weekend victory over Howard College.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC softball splits pair with Odessa

The McLennan softball team split a pair of games with Odessa on Friday. MCC lost the opener, 4-1, before rallying for a 10-2 victory in the ni…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert