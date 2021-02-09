 Skip to main content
MCC basketball facing Weatherford at The Highlands
The McLennan Community College basketball teams host a doubleheader versus Weatherford College on Wednesday with the Highlassies tipping off at 5 p.m., followed by the Highlanders at 7 p.m. at the Highlands Gym.

The MCC men (8-0, 2-0 in conference) are coming off a 65-64 victory over Hill College on Saturday in Hillsboro. Weatherford (5-3, 0-1) has lost three of four, but snapped a losing streak by beating Tribulation Prep, 94-49, on Saturday.

The Highlassies (2-4, 1-1) will try to bounce back from a 75-61 setback at Hill. Weatherford (4-1, 0-1) lost by three points at Hill in its most recent game on Feb. 3.

