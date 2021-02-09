MCC basketball facing Weatherford at The Highlands

The McLennan Community College basketball teams host a doubleheader versus Weatherford College on Wednesday with the Highlassies tipping off at 5 p.m., followed by the Highlanders at 7 p.m. at the Highlands Gym.
The MCC men (8-0, 2-0 in conference) are coming off a 65-64 victory over Hill College on Saturday in Hillsboro. Weatherford (5-3, 0-1) has lost three of four, but snapped a losing streak by beating Tribulation Prep, 94-49, on Saturday.
The Highlassies (2-4, 1-1) will try to bounce back from a 75-61 setback at Hill. Weatherford (4-1, 0-1) lost by three points at Hill in its most recent game on Feb. 3.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.