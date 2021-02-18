 Skip to main content
MCC basketball games vs. Ranger postponed
MCC basketball games vs. Ranger postponed

McLennan Community College continues to juggle its basketball schedules in response to this week’s winter storm. MCC announced the postponement of its Saturday men’s and women’s basketball games against Ranger.

The MCC men (9-0, 3-0) will now host Ranger at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, while the Highlassie women (2-5, 1-2) will take on Ranger at 5 p.m. March 25.

The next action for both teams will come Monday when they host Temple, beginning with the women’s game at 5.

Meanwhile, MCC’s softball team has canceled its doubleheader with Blinn set for next Wednesday, due to weather-related operational changes at Blinn that will bleed into next week. MCC will next play Feb. 26 at home against Navarro.

