MCC basketball teams bring home all-conference honors

The McLennan men's and women's basketball squads took home a hefty haul of all-conference honors.

Highlanders head coach Kevin Gill was named the NTJCAC Coach of the Year after leading MCC to the conference championship with a record of 12-2 and finishing the season with an overall record of 25-5.

Sophomore guard Chris Pryor was named the NTJCAC Player of the Year and Dillon Gooding, also a sophomore guard, was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Pryor, from DeSoto, was the leading scorer for the Highlanders, averaging 12.3 points per game, and also led the squad with 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Freshman guard CJ Hall received second-team all-conference honors. Honorable mention all-conference honors went to sophomore guard Diego Gonzalez, sophomore forward Kirk Smith Jr, freshman forward Nehemiah Nuckolls and sophomore forward Justin Wilson.

For the Highlassies, sophomore guard Mersadez Nephew was named first-team all-conference and an all-region selection.

Sophomore guard Kinley Brown, sophomore forward Brielle Dorsey, sophomore guard Miannah Little and sophomore guard Valisa Millhouse all received honorable mention all-conference honors.