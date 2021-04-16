 Skip to main content
MCC basketball teams gather all-conference honors
The McLennan basketball teams picked up several all-conference awards from the North Texas Junior Athletic Conference.

For the MCC women, sophomore guard Mele Kailahi was named both all-conference and all-region. She averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Freshman guard Mersadez Nephew, who put up 13.6 points and 1.1 steals an outing, also notched all-conference honors, while Brielle Dorsey, Miannah Little, Raija Todd and Jaidyn Fontenette all were honorable mention picks.

For the MCC men, sophomore guard Chris Pryor was chosen as a first-team all-conference and all-region pick. Pryor put up 12.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in the 2020-21 season. Rayquan Brown, a sophomore forward who put up 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, also garnered first-team all-conference honors.

MCC guard Dillon Gooding was a second-team pick, while freshman Diego Gonzalez and sophomore Kirk Smith Jr. were honorable mention picks.

