MCC basketball teams open conference with wins

TERRELL — For the McLennan women, it was the perfect reboot. For the MCC men, it extended a winning streak.

For both, it was the right way to start conference play.

Both MCC basketball teams opened up NTJCAC play on Wednesday with victories over Southwestern Christian. The Highlassies rolled to an 80-50 triumph, and the Highlanders followed with a 66-45 win.

In the women’s game, MCC built a 12-point lead after one quarter and doubled up the Lady Rams by halftime at 46-23. After scoring only nine points in her last three games, Mersadez Nephew scored a game-high 20, while Rajia Todd broke out of a shooting slump to put in a season-high 19 points for the Highlassies (2-3, 1-0). Miannah Little and Mele Kailahi joined them in double figures with 10 each. The win snapped a three-game losing slide for MCC.

In the men’s game, Kirk Smith Jr. set the tone for the Highlanders by hammering a dunk just 20 seconds into the game. Later in the half, MCC used a 12-0 run to go up by nine, but SWCC rallied to pull to within 35-30 at the half.