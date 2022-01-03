MCC basketball teams postpone conference games for COVID

The McLennan Community College basketball teams canceled scheduled games on Monday, and have postponed their first two conference games due to COVID-19 issues.

The MCC women (6-6) were scheduled to play Blinn and the MCC men's team (13-2) was supposed to face DFW Prep on Monday at The Highlands. Not only were those two games scrapped, but MCC has postponed Wednesday's conference openers with Southwestern Christian and also postponed a Saturday twinbill with Hill College.

A revamped schedule is expected to be announced on Tuesday, an MCC spokesperson said.

Both MCC teams returned from the holiday break to score wins last Friday. The Highlanders defeated Loyalty College Prep, 81-46, while the Highlassies thumped Coastal Bend, 96-56.