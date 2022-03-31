MCC batters swinging sweet, posting eye-popping power numbers

If you’ve seen McLennan Community College third baseman Caitlyn Wong round second and pump her fist on one of her 23 home run trots so far this season, you might think she’s celebrating another run on the scoreboard.

That’s partially correct. But Wong might also be thinking about Jolly Ranchers.

MCC softball coach Chris Berry rewards his hitters with candy after every ball that leaves the yard off a Highlassie bat. Several varieties of sweets have been offered up, but the team has settled into a Jolly Rancher groove.

“My favorite is green apple,” Wong said. “Every time I’m at second, I remember Jolly Ranchers and I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

Better stock up, Coach. After MCC batters smacked seven home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Weatherford College on Wednesday, the Highlassies’ total is up to 95 homers this season.

MCC led the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with 111 bombs in 2021, placing the program in the top five nationally. Coming into this spring, the Highlassies set a team goal of 105 homers.

MCC (34-4, 13-1 in conference and ranked No. 7 in the country) has 18 games remaining in the regular season. Time to recalibrate.

“We’re going to have to reset that goal because we’re on track to absolutely obliterate it,” MCC catcher/designated player Julia Herzinger said.

Herzinger is a good example of how MCC has developed its identity as a power-hitting program. After hitting six home runs in her entire high school career, Herzinger came into an MCC program that hit the weights with focus in the fall of 2020.

Last season, she smacked 20 out of the park to lead the Highlassies.

Then there’s 5-foot-9 freshman second baseman Erin Plunkett, who has hit 15 homers this season.

“When we started recruiting (Plunkett), she was 5-3. She was a sophomore in high school, little bitty,” Berry said. “She hit three home runs her whole high school career. Here she is fifth in the country in home runs.”

Berry said he and assistant coach Jessica Smith look for athleticism on the recruiting trail. Sometimes it comes in the form of players who can add size and strength. But they also sign players who show the tendency to hit it out of the park in high school.

Ka’Lyn Watson set a school record at Houston Episcopal High School as a senior in 2020 with 11 home runs before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 shutdown. She followed that by going yard 14 times as a freshman at MCC in 2021.

So far this spring, Watson has seven homers, 10 doubles and three triples.

“For me personally, it’s about swinging easy, not trying to swing out of my shoes — being on time, good swing, good contact,” Watson said.

Along with emphasizing weight training and lifting three times a week up through the beginning of the regular season, Berry has brought in hitting instructor Brendan Venter, a former Highlander, Auburn Tiger and Atlanta Braves minor leaguer. Watson mentioned Venter’s help as a huge factor in her power numbers (she’s slugging .750).

“He teaches how to maintain good swings and pitch recognition,” Berry said. “It’s really about being aggressive to the center of the ball and the middle of the field.”

How far can the Highlassies’ big bats take them? At the moment, MCC is leading the NTJCAC by a game over Grayson College, whom the Highlassies took three of four from in their series in early March.

Herzinger said winning the conference regular season title is a top priority. Berry stopped short of naming a goal for the postseason because tournament play is unpredictable in any sport.

But for the sophomores, there’s no holding back. The NJCAA Division I Softball national tournament is in Yuma, Ariz., and that’s where the Highlassies want to be. They saw the MCC baseball team win a national championship last year and the Highlassies believe that could be them.

“All of us are already planning everything around Yuma,” Herzinger said. “’Hey, Mom, I’m not going to be home until June 1, after Yuma.’ You walk on campus and you see posters and banners about how the guys were national champions. The sports are very similar and we want that recognition too.”

