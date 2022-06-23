 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC board approves Johnson as new baseball coach

MCC coach Tyler Johnson

McLennan Community College made it official Thursday, as its board of trustees approved Tyler Johnson as its new baseball coach.

Johnson has spent the past three seasons as an assistant at MCC. Johnson follows his old boss Mitch Thompson as head coach, as Thompson moved across town to become the head coach at Baylor.

Johnson came to MCC before the 2019 season from Blinn College, where he spent one year as an assistant coach. He played baseball at Navarro College and Concordia University and was an academic all-conference player at both stops.

MCC is coming off a 50-13-1 season and a trip to the JUCO World Series.

