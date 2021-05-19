MCC-Cisco Super Regional set

McLennan Community College will host Cisco College in a best-of-three Region V Super Regional baseball series beginning Friday at noon at Bosque River Ballpark.
The remaining Super Regional games at MCC will also start at noon, including Saturday's second game and a third game Sunday if necessary. The winner will advance to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo., May 29 through June 5.
No. 1 seed MCC (40-16) won the Region V North tournament while No. 4 seed Cisco (44-15) won the the West tournament to advance to the Super Regional. MCC won three of four games against Cisco in the regular season in Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.
