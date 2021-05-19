 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC-Cisco Super Regional set
0 comments

MCC-Cisco Super Regional set

{{featured_button_text}}

McLennan Community College will host Cisco College in a best-of-three Region V Super Regional baseball series beginning Friday at noon at Bosque River Ballpark.

The remaining Super Regional games at MCC will also start at noon, including Saturday's second game and a third game Sunday if necessary. The winner will advance to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo., May 29 through June 5.

No. 1 seed MCC (40-16) won the Region V North tournament while No. 4 seed Cisco (44-15) won the the West tournament to advance to the Super Regional. MCC won three of four games against Cisco in the regular season in Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC golfers finish sixth at NJCAAs

LUBBOCK — The McLennan men’s golf team finished sixth at the NJCAA National Championships, which wrapped up Thursday at the Rawls Course.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert