MCC NOTEBOOK

MCC coach Clark’s legacy preserved with ‘The Vincer’

MCC golf (copy) (copy)

MCC golf coach Vince Clark was honored this week by the NJCAA’s Golf Coaches Association with an award named for him: The Vincer.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

The NJCAA Golf Coaches Association presented MCC men’s coach Vince Clark with “The Vincer” on Monday. It’s fitting that Clark won the inaugural award, since it’s named in his honor.

Clark was presented the honor at a banquet preceding the national championships in Odessa. The special award will be presented annually to a coach, player or supporter whose sportsmanship, integrity, and character exemplify the spirit of the game of golf. The plaque includes Clark’s signature phrase, “What Can I Do For You?”

In 2016, Clark was inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Hall of Fame. Clark became MCC’s head coach in 2007 after spending the previous six years as an assistant coach. The Highlanders have competed in 19 consecutive national tournaments, and claimed the national title in 2009, 2010 and 2016 under Clark’s guidance.

