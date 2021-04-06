MCC diamond duo earn honors

The McLennan baseball and softball teams each had players singled out for conference honors on Tuesday.

MCC softball's Lindsey Evans was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Co-Position Player of the Week. Evans, an outfielder from Corpus Christi, had a .429 average with a triple, three home runs, eight RBIs and six runs scored last week.

MCC baseball’s Mason Greer claimed NTJCAC Player of the Week after the third baseman from Colleyville batted .521 in five games last week with a double, four home runs, 11 RBIs and a stolen base.

