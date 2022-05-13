 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC NOTEBOOK

MCC dominates all-conference awards for baseball, softball

MCC Grayson (copy)

Sophomore MCC third baseman Cole Fontenelle won the conference Player of the Year award after hitting .394 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs.

 Rod Aydelotte,Tribune-Herald

MCC baseball and softball dominated their respective all-conference awards. In softball, MCC players claimed three of the four top individual awards and the coach’s award.

Chris Berry was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Highlanders to the NTJCAC Conference Championship, the Region V North Tournament Championship and a berth in the NJCAA Division I National Championships.

Sophomore Hailey Hudson was named the Pitcher of the Year. The right-hander from College Station had a 13-0 record in the circle with a 1.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts during conference play.

Sophomore Caitlyn Wong was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. The infielder from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, recorded a .531 batting average during conference play with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Erin Plunkett, Jenny Robison, Ka’Lyn Watson, Julia Herzinger and Cheyenne Floyd joined Hudson and Wong on the all-conference first team.

Freshman Madelyn Saven was named the Defensive Player of the Year. She was a second-team all-conference selection along with Riley Rutherford, Anissa Arredondo and Sidney Campion. Jalie Neff was an honorable mention selection.

Baseball had a similar abundance of superlatives. Thompson, the reigning NJCAA Division I National Coach of the Year, was chosen as the 2022 Coach of the Year after guiding the Highlanders to another conference title.

Cole Fontenelle won Player of the Year. The sophomore third baseman hit .394 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs. A pair of Highlanders, Wyatt Cheney and Will Carsten, took home Co-Pitcher of the Year honors. Cheney, a sophomore, is 9-2 with a 3.06 ERA, while Carsten is 7-1 with a 2.02 ERA.

Shortstop Izzy Lopez, outfielder Ty Johnson, designated hitter Hunter Grimes, and pitchers Jared Matheson and Nick Greaney also made the first team. Pitcher Devin Bennett was chosen for the second team.

