MCC drops opening game at World Series to San Jac, 15-7

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The defending champs have already been pushed to the edge of the cliff.

McLennan Community College dropped a 15-7 game to its Texas rival San Jacinto in the opener of the JUCO World Series on Saturday night at Suplizio Field.

It was a back-and-forth game much of the way, and MCC trailed just 8-7 entering the ninth. But San Jac kept the turnstiles at home plate spinning in that ninth inning, exploding for seven runs to blow the game open.

Jordan Williams paced the Gators by going 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs. Armani Sanchez added a two-run jack for San Jac.

MCC (49-12-1) matched San Jac in hits with 10 and actually played better defense, as the Highlanders had no errors to the Gators’ four. But MCC just couldn’t overcome that late push.

Hunter Grimes, an Arkansas signee, went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for the Highlanders. Mateo Zeppieri and Hank Bard also contributed two hits each.

MCC will face Snead State out of Alabama in an elimination game at 8:30 p.m. Central Sunday. This wouldn't be the first time the Highlanders had to fight their way out of the loser's bracket, as they lost their second game at the regional tournament before claiming five straight wins to advance to Grand Junction.