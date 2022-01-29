MCC earns first win, plus a tie versus Navarro

The McLennan Community College baseball team won one and tied one to finish off its season-opening series against Navarro College on Saturday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.
The nightcap of the doubleheader ended due to darkness with the score tied 6-6.
In the first game of the day, the Highlanders erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and earned a 13-3 run-rule victory.
MCC racked up six singles in the inning, plus Cole Fontenelle’s double that scored Jason Hawkins from second. Hawkins’ run put the Highlanders ahead, 10-3.
Two batters later, Katcher Halligan singled to bring in Fontenelle for the 13th and clinching run.
On the mound for MCC, Wyatt Cheney and Austin Ford combined to hold Navarro to three runs on six hits, two walks and three errors.
The Highlanders (1-1-1) will travel to Florida next week for the Panama City Gulf Coast Classic beginning on Friday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
