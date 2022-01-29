 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC earns first win, plus a tie versus Navarro
MCC earns first win, plus a tie versus Navarro

MCC baseball

MCC's Cole Fontenelle, left, celebrates with teammate Izzy Lopez, right, after his two-run home run against Navarro in the second inning of game one.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The McLennan Community College baseball team won one and tied one to finish off its season-opening series against Navarro College on Saturday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

The nightcap of the doubleheader ended due to darkness with the score tied 6-6.

In the first game of the day, the Highlanders erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and earned a 13-3 run-rule victory.

MCC racked up six singles in the inning, plus Cole Fontenelle’s double that scored Jason Hawkins from second. Hawkins’ run put the Highlanders ahead, 10-3.

Two batters later, Katcher Halligan singled to bring in Fontenelle for the 13th and clinching run.

On the mound for MCC, Wyatt Cheney and Austin Ford combined to hold Navarro to three runs on six hits, two walks and three errors.

The Highlanders (1-1-1) will travel to Florida next week for the Panama City Gulf Coast Classic beginning on Friday.

