MCC baseball excited for new playoff format

But the Highlanders have plenty of pitching depth as Brady Rose is 7-1 with a 2.36 ERA, Will Carsten is 8-1 with a 3.51 ERA and Jack Hattrup is 7-2 with a 3.66 ERA. Landry Wideman has been valuable out of the bullpen with six saves.

“Our pitching staff could compete in D-I easy,” said catcher Dominic Tamez. “All these guys have great command as well and have really helped us limit runs. Logan (Henderson) can throw 92 to 94 mph and hit the spot wherever I set him up. His off-speed is crazy.”

The Highlanders feature power throughout the lineup as four players have amassed double-digit homers.

Martin is hitting .348 with a team-high 16 homers and 59 RBIs while Tamez is hitting a team-high .373 with 11 homers and 54 RBIs. Third baseman Mason Greer is hitting .325 with 15 homers and 52 RBIs while second baseman Miguel Santos is hitting .333 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs.

After Thompson led the Highlanders to World Series appearances in 2015 and 2017, this team is on a mission to get back to Grand Junction.

“Absolutely that standard was set the day we stepped on campus,” Henderson said. “We don’t want to settle for anything less. Our goal has been to win the whole thing since we got here, but we’ve got to take it one step at a time.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.