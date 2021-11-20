MCC falls to Blinn, 71-68

BRENHAM — In a town where the dairy cattle are said to live contented lives, the McLennan Community College Highlanders basketball team had a tense time in their contest against Blinn College. In a tight game where the lead was seldom more than six points, the Highlanders couldn’t pull off the win, falling 71-68.

MCC (9-2) opened the game with the first four points, but the home team Buccaneers responded with seven points of their own. The first half was a back-and-forth game, with Blinn building an early 15-9 lead with 12:21 to go, only to see the visitors battle back. A last-second three pointer sent the Bucs into the locker room at halftime leading 36-32.

After six minutes of the second half, Blinn seemingly opened up the game with an 11-0 run, but the Highlanders fought back again. Down 56-44 after the run, MCC battled back with a run of their own, cutting the deficit by four.

The Highlanders led, 68-66, going into the last minute, but Blinn scored the last five points of the game.

Forte Prater led MCC with 15 points, while teammates Nehemiah Nuckolls and Kirk Smith, Jr. both scored 10 points.

MCC’s next game will see the team hosting Cedar Valley Monday with a 6 p.m. tipoff.