MCC finishes off three-game sweep in Region V tournament

ABILENE — Stormy weather forced McLennan Community College to give up its home-field advantage, but nothing could shake the Highlanders' will to win the Region V tournament.

A last-minute switch from Bosque River Ballpark to Abilene Christian University didn’t faze the Highlanders as they romped to a 10-4 win over Temple College on Monday to finish off a three-game sweep in the North bracket of the tournament.

“The move was frustrating to have to make because obviously we would have liked to stay home to play,” said MCC coach Mitch Thompson. “But with the weather we had to move, and I thought the guys handled it great.”

The Highlanders (40-16) will host the Region V Super Regional beginning Friday against West bracket winner Cisco College. The winner of the best-of-three weekend series will earn a spot in the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.

MCC reached the championship game with Saturday’s 8-7 win over Temple. After relocating to Abilene for Sunday’s 12-3 win over Midland College, the Leopards (39-16) needed to beat MCC twice Monday to win the tournament.

But the Highlanders erupted for 12 hits, including three by leadoff hitter Miguel Santos, who went seven for 13 in the tournament.