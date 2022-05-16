MCC Foundation hosting groundbreaking May 19 for ballpark upgrades

The McLennan Community College Foundation will host a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at 4 p.m. for the Home Field Advantage project at Bosque River Ballpark on the MCC Campus. The ceremony will include recognition of project donors and the groundbreaking by MCC administrators, coaches and board members, along with donors and representatives from the City of Waco.
Home Field Advantage will provide field improvements to both the baseball and softball fields including ground improvements, artificial turf and lights
For more information, contact the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604 or foundation@mclennan.edu.