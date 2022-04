For the second time in the past month, McLennan Community College golfer Raeleigh Davidson has been named the conference golfer of the week.

Davidson, a freshman from Frisco, placed ninth in a 57-player field at the Kyle Blaser Invitational in Oklahoma City. She shot rounds of 78, 77 and 76 and was the highest-finishing player from a two-year school in the field.

The MCC women’s golf team will play in OKC again April 11-12 at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic at Lincoln Park Golf Course.