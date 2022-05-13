MCC golfers climb to eighth on final day of national tourney

ODESSA — The McLennan men’s golf team made one final push at nationals on Friday.

MCC closed the Division I National Championships at Odessa Country Club with its best round of the four-day event. That allowed the Highlanders to rise from 11th place coming into the day into a tie for eighth in the final standings.

MCC’s final-round 3-under 285 was the fourth-best score of the day.

Shoichiro Kato shot a 2-under 70 for the Highlanders to lead the team in the final round. He was followed closely by Liam Gobin and James Perry, who both carded a 71. Perry and Gobin tied for 26th individually with four-day totals of 291.

Hutchinson (Kan.) College won the national title going away, shooting 22-under par for the tournament.