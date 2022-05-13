 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC golfers climb to eighth on final day of national tourney

MCC golf team (copy)

Head coach Vince Clark (right) and the MCC men’s golf team finished eighth at the NJCAA Division I Championships.

 MCC Athletics photo

ODESSA — The McLennan men’s golf team made one final push at nationals on Friday.

MCC closed the Division I National Championships at Odessa Country Club with its best round of the four-day event. That allowed the Highlanders to rise from 11th place coming into the day into a tie for eighth in the final standings.

MCC’s final-round 3-under 285 was the fourth-best score of the day.

Shoichiro Kato shot a 2-under 70 for the Highlanders to lead the team in the final round. He was followed closely by Liam Gobin and James Perry, who both carded a 71. Perry and Gobin tied for 26th individually with four-day totals of 291.

Hutchinson (Kan.) College won the national title going away, shooting 22-under par for the tournament.

