 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC golfers finish sixth at NJCAAs
0 comments

MCC golfers finish sixth at NJCAAs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LUBBOCK — The McLennan men’s golf team finished sixth at the NJCAA National Championships, which wrapped up Thursday at the Rawls Course.

MCC shot rounds of 294, 298, 284, 298 for an 1,174 total.

MCC was paced by Hayes Hamilton, who carded rounds of 71, 77, 70 and 74. His total of 284 finished tied for 14th, and earned Hamilton an honorable mention All-America award.

Ulrik Joergensen shot 74-74-71-75 for a 294 total, finishing tied for 26th for the Highlanders.

Hutchison (Kan.) claimed the national title with an 1,136 total. Odessa placed second and Midland was third.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert