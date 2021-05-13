MCC golfers finish sixth at NJCAAs

LUBBOCK — The McLennan men’s golf team finished sixth at the NJCAA National Championships, which wrapped up Thursday at the Rawls Course.

MCC shot rounds of 294, 298, 284, 298 for an 1,174 total.

MCC was paced by Hayes Hamilton, who carded rounds of 71, 77, 70 and 74. His total of 284 finished tied for 14th, and earned Hamilton an honorable mention All-America award.

Ulrik Joergensen shot 74-74-71-75 for a 294 total, finishing tied for 26th for the Highlanders.

Hutchison (Kan.) claimed the national title with an 1,136 total. Odessa placed second and Midland was third.