MCC golfers fourth at Southwest Championship
LUBBOCK — The McLennan men’s golf team sits in fourth place after Tuesday’s opening day of the NJCAA Southwest Championship at the Rawls Course.

MCC shot rounds of 306, 285 and 288 for an 879 total, trailing only Midland (856), Odessa (872) and Western Texas (875). The scores from the Southwest Championship will be combined with the results from the District Championship, which is April 26-27 in Fort Worth, to determine the four qualifying teams for the NJCAA National Championships.

Hayes Hamilton shot 74-68-74-216 to lead the Highlanders, finishing in a tie for fourth overall.

