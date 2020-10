OKLAHOMA CITY – The McLennan women’s golf team sits in fifth place after one round of their season-opening Sydney Cox Invitational at Lincoln Park Golf Club.

MCC shot 307 as a team, led by Libby Singleton’s 73, which is tied for eighth.

MCC is 10 strokes off the pace set by leader Oklahoma City. Bellevue follows in second at 299, while Texas Wesleyan and Redlands Community College are tied for third at 300.