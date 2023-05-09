GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The McLennan women’s golf team opened up action at the NJCAA National Tournament on Tuesday, and shot to a ninth-place team showing after one round at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.

MCC shot 319 as a team, 26 strokes behind the leader Seminole (Fla.) State. Daytona (Fla.) State is in second place with a score of 300.

Lucile Tanvet carded a 4-over 76 to lead the Highlassies. She is tied for 13th overall.

MCC’s other first-round scorers were Mia Clarke, 80, tied for 30th; Raeleigh Davidson, 81, tied for 41st; Rebecca Rodriguez, 82, tied for 53rd; Shanna Sandoval, 83, tied for 56th.

The tournament will continue through Friday.