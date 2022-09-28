 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC golfers place sixth at National Championship Preview

Liam Gobin and the McLennan Community College men's golfers finished sixth at this week's NJCAA National Championship Preview.

NEWTON, Kan. — Who knows if it’s a sign of things to come, but the McLennan men’s golf team represented itself well among some of the top teams in the country.

MCC wrapped up a sixth-place team effort at the NJCAA National Championship Preview on Wednesday at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. The Highlanders totaled a score of 890 for the 54-hole event. New Mexico won the team title at 858, followed by Hutchinson (861), Odessa (885), Dodge City (886) and Western Texas (888).

MCC sophomore Liam Gobin nabbed a Top 10, all-tournament individual finish as he was eighth overall. Gobin carded rounds of 72, 72 and 73 for a 1-over 217.

Kyle Yaun was the Highlanders’ next-best finisher, coming in 22nd at 5-over 222.

