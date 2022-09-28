MCC golfers place sixth at National Championship Preview

NEWTON, Kan. — Who knows if it’s a sign of things to come, but the McLennan men’s golf team represented itself well among some of the top teams in the country.

MCC wrapped up a sixth-place team effort at the NJCAA National Championship Preview on Wednesday at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. The Highlanders totaled a score of 890 for the 54-hole event. New Mexico won the team title at 858, followed by Hutchinson (861), Odessa (885), Dodge City (886) and Western Texas (888).

MCC sophomore Liam Gobin nabbed a Top 10, all-tournament individual finish as he was eighth overall. Gobin carded rounds of 72, 72 and 73 for a 1-over 217.

Kyle Yaun was the Highlanders’ next-best finisher, coming in 22nd at 5-over 222.