 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC golfers place third in Odessa
0 comments

MCC golfers place third in Odessa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ODESSA — The McLennan men’s golf team finished in third place at the Platinum Pipe Invitational, which wrapped up on Friday at Odessa Country Club’s Links Course.

Host Odessa College finished first overall with a three-round score of 865, followed by Texas Wesleyan at 879 and MCC at 885.

Holden Hamilton shot 77-69-67—213 to lead the Highlanders and finish in second place overall. Two other MCC golfers earned top-five finishes, as medalist Gage Garth and Hayes Hamilton both tied for fourth with 54-hole scores of 219.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert