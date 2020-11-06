MCC golfers place third in Odessa

ODESSA — The McLennan men’s golf team finished in third place at the Platinum Pipe Invitational, which wrapped up on Friday at Odessa Country Club’s Links Course.

Host Odessa College finished first overall with a three-round score of 865, followed by Texas Wesleyan at 879 and MCC at 885.

Holden Hamilton shot 77-69-67—213 to lead the Highlanders and finish in second place overall. Two other MCC golfers earned top-five finishes, as medalist Gage Garth and Hayes Hamilton both tied for fourth with 54-hole scores of 219.