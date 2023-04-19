SHERMAN, Texas – No. 11 McLennan Community College amassed 16 hits to romp to a 14-5 run-rule win over No. 2 Grayson College to split Wednesday's softball doubleheader.

Grayson won the opener 6-5 by rallying for four runs in the seventh as Amiah Galcatcher blasted a two-run homer. Chesnee Faile had propelled the Highlassies to a 5-0 lead in the fifth with a grand slam.

In the second game, Jalie Neff blasted a grand slam in the fifth to give the Highlassies the run-rule victory.

MCC (35-11, 21-5) took command of the game with a seven-run second innings as Rachel Wicker pounded a three-run homer and Riley Rutherford hit a solo homer.