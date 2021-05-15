MCC Highlanders advance to Region V title game, hold off Temple, 8-7

McLennan Community College’s Ben Rosengard has been in a tight battle at shortstop with Izzy Lopez all season.
Recently, Rosengard has come off the bench in a pinch hitting role, and he couldn’t have delivered in more timely fashion Saturday afternoon.
Rosengard blasted a solo homer with two outs in the top of the ninth to give the top-seeded Highlanders the margin they needed to beat No. 3 Temple College, 8-7, at Bosque River Ballpark.
The Highlanders (39-16) advanced to Sunday’s 2 p.m. championship game of the Region V tournament against the winner of the 10 a.m. game between Temple (38-15) and No. 2 Midland College, weather permitting. If MCC loses Sunday, a final winner-take-all game will be played Monday.
“Two down and one to go is kind of how we’re looking at it,” said MCC coach Mitch Thompson. ”We’ve got to get one more win. We got two cracks at it and hopefully we can take care of it one at a time. But these guys are all good ballclubs. They all have hitters who can do damage. They’ve got arms that can pitch the ball well.”
After opening the tournament with Friday’s 10-2 run-rule win over Clarendon College, the Highlanders looked like they would cruise to their 15th straight win when they opened up a 6-0 lead against Leopards starter Ulises Quiroga through four innings.
MCC left-hander Brady Rose (8-1) threw a no-hitter through five innings.
“Brady kind of throws an invisi-ball,” Thompson said. “It’s just one of those things that if you look at a radar gun it’s not overpowering. But guys just don’t get really good swings at him. It’s something with how he throws the ball, and he has some deception which makes it difficult.”
But Rose opened the sixth by walking Seth Stephenson before Travis Chestnut crushed a two-run homer over the left-field fence. After giving up a one-out single to Clark Henry, Gray Harrison relieved. But the Leopards kept hammering away as they followed their three-run sixth with a three-run seventh to cut MCC’s lead to 7-6.
Temple reliever Jace Walker retired six straight batters before Rosengard pounded his solo homer over the left-field fence to give the Highlanders an 8-6 lead. Sensing the gravity of the moment, his teammates poured out of the dugout to chest-bump Rosengard following his third homer of the season.
“I got the opportunity and made the most of it,” Rosengard said. “I just tried to hit the ball hard and put it in play and keep it going with two outs for the rest of these guys. It was a fastball. It was kind of my pitch I knew I could drive and do some damage with. I got a good swing at it and it happened.”
The Leopards opened the bottom of the ninth with singles by Chestnut and Cole Payne off reliever Jack Williams. But the Highlanders got a break when Henry hit into a double play.
With Chestnut at third, MCC closer Landry Wideman notched two quick strikes on Charles Andruw Gonzales. Chestnut scored on a passed ball to cut MCC’s lead to 8-7 before Wideman ended the drama by striking out Gonzales looking to end the game.
“I was happy to be ahead 6-0, no question, but we knew the game wasn’t over,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to give them credit. They battled back in. But I give our guys credit because we continued to make plays and pitches at the end, and we got a big home run.”
The Highlanders’ win was their fifth straight over the Leopards this season after closing the regular season with a four-game sweep to clinch the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championship.
But every game is a battle in this longtime rivalry.
“They’re a real good team,” Rosengard said. “In the last week of conference, it was us and them for the No. 1 seed and we took care of the job. We knew they were going to come out today with fire. They have a really tough group and so do we. The biggest thing about our team is our depth. Things that happen when we face adversity, we know we can come through on the right end of it.”