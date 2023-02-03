PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — No. 3 McLennan Community College scored single runs in three straight innings to pull off a 3-2 win over Chipola College to open the Panama City Beach College Baseball Classic on Friday.

After Chipola took an early 2-0 lead, the Highlanders scored in the fourth and fifth innings before pushing across the go-ahead run in the sixth on Blake Hansen's single to score Katcher Halligan.

Will Glatch picked up the win after stepping in to relieve in the fifth. Chase Brown and Cole Dillon led the Highlanders with two hits apiece.

The Highlanders (3-1) advanced to the championship bracket and will face Andrew (Ga.) College at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.