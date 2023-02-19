The No. 3 McLennan baseball team bounced back from back-to-back losses by edging Hutchison (Kan.) Community College, 6-5, on Sunday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC (9-4) and Hutchison fought to a 3-3 tie through the first four innings, but the Highlanders moved ahead for good with a three-run fifth. Logan Williams had a two-run single and Xander McAfee added an RBI single.

That put MCC up 6-3. Hutchison came back to trim the gap to 6-5 with a two-run fifth. But the Highlander bullpen hung onto the lead from there, allowing MCC to take the win.

MCC salvaged a win out of the weekend after dropping an 8-5 game to Iowa Western Friday and taking an 8-5 loss to Blinn Saturday.

MCC will next host Crowley Community College Friday and Saturday.