MCC Highlanders block out Cedar Valley, 88-53

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team finished off a doubleheader dismantling of Cedar Valley College, defeating the Suns, 88-53, on Monday evening at The Highlands gym.

After the MCC women cruised to a 29-point win, the Highlanders turned up the volume to win by 35.

Guard Diego Gonzalez hit a trifecta of 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 19 points for MCC. Highlanders guard Forte Prater made himself heard with 14 to join Gonzalez in double figures.

The Highlanders (10-2) bounced back from close losses against Navarro College and Blinn College in their last two outings. MCC picks the nonconference schedule back up when it hosts North Lake College on Dec. 1.