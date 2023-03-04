The 25th-ranked McLennan Community College men’s basketball team used a 10-0 run late in the first half to widen the gap and run away from Southwestern Christian, 92-71, to close the regular season Saturday at The Highlands.

MCC finishes up second in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with an 11-3 league record to go with its 24-6 overall record. The Highlanders will play Midland College, the West’s No. 3 seed, in the first round of the Region V Tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Frenship High School near Lubbock.

In this one, C.J. Hall led the way for MCC with 20 points. But it was a balanced effort for the Highlanders with five players scoring in double figures. Jaylen Thompson added 15, and Omarion Smith and Jared Clawson scored 13 and 12, respectively. Nick Shogbonyo and Mason Lockhart scored 10 points each.

Donald Ballard scored 20 for the visiting Rams.