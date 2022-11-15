MCC Highlanders grab road win over Blinn

The No. 21 McLennan Highlanders went on the road and picked up a hard-fought 67-59 win over the Blinn Buccaneers. MCC is now 6-1 on the season.

CJ Hall led the Highlanders with 16 points and Jaylen Thompson added 11. Kaleb Pouncy rounded out the Highlanders in double figures with 10.

McLennan jumped out to an early lead as Blinn struggled to find an offensive rhythm. Each time the Highlanders began to pull away, the Buccaneers rallied back. McLennan led 36-33 at halftime and by as many as 14 in the second half.

McLennan will compete in the Kilgore Classic this weekend in Kilgore. The Highlanders will face Tyler at 4 p.m. Friday and Kilgore at 4 p.m. Saturday.