 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC Highlanders knock down 12 treys in rout of Richland, 106-47
0 comments

MCC Highlanders knock down 12 treys in rout of Richland, 106-47

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO — The hot-shooting McLennan men’s basketball team sank 12 3-pointers in matching their season-high scoring output in a 106-47 win over Richland College on Friday at the Joe White Classic on the campus of Hill College.

MCC (7-0) also scored 106 in its season opener over Our Lady of the Lake.

This one was never in doubt, as MCC scored the first 10 points of the game, including a pair of thunderous dunks from Nehemiah Nuckolls and Justin Wilson. Then once the Highlanders started popping the nets from deep, forget about it. Rommell Williams swished in three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points for the Highlanders, and Chris Pryor buried four treys while scoring 17.

The Highlanders will play Strength ‘N’ Motion at 2 p.m. Saturday in the tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC men's hoops downs Navarro College

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to defeat Navarro College, 50-42, on Wednesday night in Corsicana.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert