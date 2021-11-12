MCC Highlanders knock down 12 treys in rout of Richland, 106-47

HILLSBORO — The hot-shooting McLennan men’s basketball team sank 12 3-pointers in matching their season-high scoring output in a 106-47 win over Richland College on Friday at the Joe White Classic on the campus of Hill College.

This one was never in doubt, as MCC scored the first 10 points of the game, including a pair of thunderous dunks from Nehemiah Nuckolls and Justin Wilson. Then once the Highlanders started popping the nets from deep, forget about it. Rommell Williams swished in three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points for the Highlanders, and Chris Pryor buried four treys while scoring 17.