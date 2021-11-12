MCC Highlanders knock down 12 treys in rout of Richland, 106-47

HILLSBORO — The hot-shooting McLennan men’s basketball team sank 12 3-pointers in matching their season-high scoring output in a 106-47 win over Richland College on Friday at the Joe White Classic on the campus of Hill College.
MCC (7-0) also scored 106 in its season opener over Our Lady of the Lake.
This one was never in doubt, as MCC scored the first 10 points of the game, including a pair of thunderous dunks from Nehemiah Nuckolls and Justin Wilson. Then once the Highlanders started popping the nets from deep, forget about it. Rommell Williams swished in three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points for the Highlanders, and Chris Pryor buried four treys while scoring 17.
The Highlanders will play Strength ‘N’ Motion at 2 p.m. Saturday in the tournament.