MCC Highlanders open World Series with 7-0 win over Florence-Darlington Tech

Henderson gave MCC pitching coach James Leverton a great deal of credit for calling the right pitches.

"It’s easy to throw when you’ve got Coach Leverton calling the pitches and Dominic (Tamez) behind the plate," Henderson said. "There’s a lot of trust. I just went out there and tried to do the same thing I’ve been doing all year."

While Henderson didn’t allow any runners past second base, the Highlanders were all over the basepaths as they pieced together a 14-hit attack led by Miguel Santos and Jaylen Williams with three hits apiece.

"I don’t think we swung the bats overly well, but we got some hits and opened it up early, and we were able to calm down a little bit," Thompson said.

MCC took command with a three-run first inning against Stingers starter Nathan Williams.

Santos led off the inning with a walk and scored on Garrett Martin’s triple. Mason Greer followed with a two-run homer over the right-field fence for his 16th of the season.

"In the first inning everybody was a little nervous," Greer said. "But once we got going we felt good, and it’s easy to play with Logan on the mound. You just get a couple of runs and we’ll be set to go."