MCC Highlanders return home to Waco national champs

McLennan Community College coach Mitch Thompson’s dream of winning the NJCAA World Series turned into a raging fire on May 30, 2015.
That was the day Northwest Florida State College pummeled the Highlanders, 15-1, in the national championship game in Thompson’s first World Series appearance in just his second year on campus.
For the last six years, Thompson’s overriding goal has been to return to Grand Junction, Colo., and bring back a championship. On Friday night, the Highlanders delivered as they captured their first national title since 1983.
“No question, I’ve thought about it every day since 2015,” Thompson said. “When you get there and do it that’s quite an accomplishment. Now we’re part of a national championship team. We ended the season with a 23-game winning streak. How cool is that?”
The Highlanders powered their way through the NJCAA World Series with five straight wins, capped by Friday night’s 7-3 win over Central Arizona.
“It was surreal thinking ‘Holy cow we just won this thing,’” Thompson said. “The national championship game cruised along so fast that we didn’t think about it until the eighth inning when we were six outs away. It was a blast and I’m so proud of the kids and coaches, happy for Waco, and it’s great for the school. I’m just elated.”
Late Sunday afternoon, the Highlanders returned to Waco with their second national championship trophy in program history. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented the Highlanders with a proclamation from the city as fans welcomed them home following the 1,024-mile bus ride from Grand Junction.
“We had a 16-hour bus ride, a two-day trip and it still hasn’t sunk in,” said MCC pitcher Logan Henderson. “We went in there with a lot of confidence that we were going to win the whole thing. But just to do it says a lot about our guys, and our coaching staff and everybody who helped us get there.”
Henderson delivered one of the greatest pitching performances in NJCAA World Series history in the championship game.
The Texas A&M commit limited Central Arizona to two hits in eight innings and one run on Kiko Romero’s homer to lead off the fourth. Henderson struck out 17 and retired the last 15 batters through the eighth inning before MCC closer Landry Wideman came in to pitch the ninth.
“Logan was so phenomenal, so dominant,” Thompson said. “That was a really good hitting team, and he punched them out. The spin rate on his fastball was off the charts. Hitters think they see it, but the ball actually looks like it’s rising, and you’re going to have a hard time catching up to it. His ability to locate his stuff made him virtually unhittable.”
Henderson earned both World Series tournament MVP and outstanding pitcher. While he initially had some jitters before the title game, he was unstoppable once he locked into his groove.
“I’m just thankful they trusted me with the ball,” Henderson said. “If I had treated it like it was too big, I wouldn’t have thrown too well. I had pregame jitters, but once I got on the mound I kind of settled down. Once the guys started swinging the bats, I knew we were going to win the whole thing.”
It was Henderson’s second lights-out performance after he started the opener against Florence-Darlington Tech on May 29 and scattered five hits and a walk while amassing 14 strikeouts in eight innings in a 7-0 win.
“You never know how guys are going to respond initially,” Thompson said. “We played before 6,000 fans at 9 a.m. It was a totally new experience. But we wanted to set the tone and we wanted to get him back the last night. We didn’t have to bring him back early because the other guys did great.”
Following the opening win, the Highlanders pulled out a pair of high-scoring games.
MCC rallied from deficits three times to secure a 13-11 win over Indian Hills as Blake Jackson, Garrett Martin, Alex Lopez and Marquis Jackson each blasted homers.
Facing longtime rival San Jacinto, the Highlanders overcame a five-run eighth inning by the Gators to take a 13-10 win as Mason Greer lifted a three-run homer and Blake Jackson contributed a two-run homer.
Before facing Crowder in Thursday night’s fourth game, the MCC coaches discussed whether to bring back Henderson on four days rest or start Jack Hattrup.
“All the coaches said it’s simple: We’ll throw Jack against Crowder, and then Logan on Friday and we’re going to win the national championship,” Thompson said.
Hattrup delivered a strong performance for the Highlanders as he allowed six hits, a walk and three earned runs while collecting eight strikeouts in five innings before Gray Harrison relieved in the sixth.
Blake Jackson led MCC’s 15-hit assault with four hits, including a run-scoring double in the first inning, a solo homer in the second, and a run-scoring single in the fourth. Jackson’s two-run single in the sixth gave him five RBIs and ended the Highlanders’ 15-5 win with the run-rule.
“They came out like their hair was on fire and we’re here to kick your tail,” Thompson said. “The way we ran the bases that day and how we swung the bats was inspirational to watch. I was so proud of how we played. We played like we were here to beat you until you submit.”
Following the dominating win over No. 1 seed Crowder, the Highlanders rolled into the championship game with complete confidence. Especially with Henderson on the mound.
But despite Henderson’s brilliance, the Highlanders were clinging to a 2-1 lead heading into the eighth following solo homers by Dominic Tamez and Miguel Santos.
Thompson encouraged his team to add some more runs because he knew how dangerous the 2019 defending national champions could be.
“I went down in the dugout in the top of the eighth and said ‘Let’s fight for a run,’” Thompson said. “Then it was like lights out, a triple, a pair of doubles.”
Following walks to Greer and Martin, Tamez ripped a two-run triple before Lopez and Jaylen Williams drilled run-scoring doubles. The Highlanders expanded their lead to 7-1 with their five-run eighth, and by the next inning they owned the championship.
Henderson was joined on the all-tournament team by Blake Jackson, Santos and Greer. Jackson was hot all the way through the tournament with a .522 average, three homers and 12 RBIs. Santos hit .364 with three homers and five RBIs while Greer hit .316 with two homers and eight RBIs.
Following his four-hit performance in the championship game, Tamez led the Highlanders with a .526 batting average with a homer and eight RBIs.
With no holes in the batting order, the Highlanders collectively hit .367 with 12 homers while averaging 11 runs per game.
“We just kept our heads up and had to play our brand of baseball,” Blake Jackson said. “That lineup up and down is the best I’ve ever been a part of. Every single person can really swing it. Everyone can contribute in each and every way. It’s just great to be a part of a team like this.”