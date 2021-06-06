MCC Highlanders return home to Waco national champs

Thompson encouraged his team to add some more runs because he knew how dangerous the 2019 defending national champions could be.

“I went down in the dugout in the top of the eighth and said ‘Let’s fight for a run,’” Thompson said. “Then it was like lights out, a triple, a pair of doubles.”

Following walks to Greer and Martin, Tamez ripped a two-run triple before Lopez and Jaylen Williams drilled run-scoring doubles. The Highlanders expanded their lead to 7-1 with their five-run eighth, and by the next inning they owned the championship.

Henderson was joined on the all-tournament team by Blake Jackson, Santos and Greer. Jackson was hot all the way through the tournament with a .522 average, three homers and 12 RBIs. Santos hit .364 with three homers and five RBIs while Greer hit .316 with two homers and eight RBIs.

Following his four-hit performance in the championship game, Tamez led the Highlanders with a .526 batting average with a homer and eight RBIs.

With no holes in the batting order, the Highlanders collectively hit .367 with 12 homers while averaging 11 runs per game.

“We just kept our heads up and had to play our brand of baseball,” Blake Jackson said. “That lineup up and down is the best I’ve ever been a part of. Every single person can really swing it. Everyone can contribute in each and every way. It’s just great to be a part of a team like this.”

