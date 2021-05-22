MCC Highlanders romp past Cisco to earn World Series berth

Santos got the Highlanders rolling in the first inning when he doubled off Cisco’s Ryan Magdic and scored on a wild pitch with two outs. After Magdic walked Dominic Tamez, Mason Greer and Alex Lopez, Rosengard doubled high off the left-field fence to bring in all three runners to give the Highlanders a quick 4-0 lead.

“It’s huge for me to be the starting pitcher in the championship game,” Rose said. “You get four runs like we did in the first inning, it just makes my job way easier, and I can go out there and have fun and do what I do.”

Santos was the catalyst again in the second inning as he drilled a one-out double and scored on Blake Jackson’s single. Jackson was nailed trying to stretch his hit into a double, but Martin followed with a solo homer. Tamez doubled and scored on Greer’s double to right field before Alex Lopez hit a run-scoring single to push MCC’s lead to 8-0.

The Highlanders weren’t content to sit on their lead as Jaylen Williams singled off reliever Danny Davis before Izzy Lopez blasted a two-run homer over the left-field fence to make it 10-0 in the third inning.

Izzy Lopez and Santos opened a two-run fifth with back-to-back doubles. The Highlanders stretched their lead to 13-0 in the sixth when Williams doubled and scored on Easton Malin’s wild pitch.