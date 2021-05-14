MCC Highlanders romp to 10-2 win over Clarendon in Region V opener

With Jackson drilling a run-scoring triple to the left-field alley, the Highlanders extended their lead to 10-2 in the sixth.

“We have an offense that can win in a lot of different ways,” Thompson said. “We’ve been able to do it with some small ball, we’ve been able to do it with the long ball. Today we got a little bit of both.”

Hitting Kevin Bermudez and Johnny Gomez with pitches, Henderson gave up a run-scoring single to Estrada in the fifth before striking out Pappas to end the inning.

After Henderson got the first out in the sixth, reliever Richard Brinson retired five straight hitters as the Highlanders finished off the run-rule win in the top of the seventh.

“Logan Henderson wasn’t quite as sharp as he had been for us,” Thompson said. “But he’s a battler, man. Even on his bad days, he goes out there and strikes out 11 and gives up two, so we’ll take that every day. We thought Richard would do a nice job and keep them off-balance a little bit, switch it up with the left-hander, and he did great there. I thought it was a great opener for the tournament.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.