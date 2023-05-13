WEATHERFORD — The McLennan baseball team’s dream of reaching Grand Junction again came to a close on Saturday, as New Mexico Military Institute topped MCC, 12-4, in an elimination game at the Region V Tournament.

The loss was MCC’s second of the event, as the Highlanders close out their year with a 38-20 record.

New Mexico tagged four Highlander pitchers for 11 hits. The NMMI lead was only 7-4 after six innings, but then the Broncos (39-19) busted out for a five-run seventh to separate themselves. B.Y. Choi had an RBI single in that inning and Owen Alsup dumped in a two-run single to aid that outburst.

New Mexico’s Jackson Peters and Demetrius DiMatteo limited MCC to just five hits. Sam Flores had a two-run single in the fifth.