MCC Highlanders split conference-opening doubleheader with Ranger

Baseball is a game of ups and downs, and fifth-ranked McLennan experienced a bit of all of them in a conference-opening split with Ranger.

MCC rode some sturdy hitting and a sterling pitching performance from Will Carsten to a 15-2 run-rule win over the Rangers in the opening game. But Ranger’s Tyler Taylor banged a two-run single in the ninth inning of game two to upend the Highlanders, 6-4, on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Carsten, the reigning conference pitcher of the week, gave MCC (14-6-1, 1-1) another fine outing. He yielded only three hits in five innings in improving to 2-1 on the season.

In the meantime, his teammates supplied him with ample run support, including a nine-run third inning highlighted by Ty Johnson’s three-run home run. Hunter Grimes swung a prolific bat all day, going 3-for-4 with a triple and five driven in.

In the second game, MCC held a 4-3 lead after three innings, but Ranger (15-8, 1-1) didn’t go away. The Rangers ultimately tied the game on Maycin Smotherman’s eighth-inning double before Taylor’s heroics in the ninth.

The teams will complete the four-game series on Saturday at Ranger.