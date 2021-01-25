MCC Highlanders spurn Texas Christian College again, 88-67

The McLennan men’s basketball team pocketed its second win over Texas Christian College in a week’s span, beating the Wolfpack, 88-67, on Monday night at The Highlands.

Nehemiah Nuckolls led unbeaten MCC’s balanced effort with 15 points and Ja’Kyrie Robinson added 14. Kirk Smith Jr. did the job on the backboards, pulling down 14 rebounds to go with 13 points. Chris Pryor also had 13 points and Maurice Harvey scored 10.

MCC (4-0) maintained a double-digit lead throughout the duration of the second half.

The Highlanders host Good Vision Academy Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.